New pick-up and drop-off zone at Edinburgh Airport to benefit passengers

The area on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park will be redesigned to provide a simpler, safer and more modern experience for those who use it.

The £1.6m investment in the Pick-up and Drop-Off zone comes as part of a wider £6million programme of improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is due to start in the coming weeks and be complete and in operation for the busy summer 2023 season.

How the new look pick-up and drop-off zone will look at Edinburgh Airport

Gail Taylor, director of retail and property at Edinburgh Airport, said: “These improvement works are the most significant we've undertaken since the pandemic, marking an important step in our recovery as we invest in a host of areas to create the best passenger experience.

“The transformation of this zone will lead to a brighter, safer and more user-friendly area which will benefit passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Works have been carefully planned to take place out with peak periods and although it will mean there are some temporary changes, we hope passengers agree with the improvements we’re making and we thank them for their patience.”

Once operational the pick-up and drop-off zone will see traffic all using a one-way system spread across four different lanes in the multi-storey ground floor. Digital signage will indicate to drivers which lanes have free spaces. Designated walkways and crossings will be introduced inside to make it safe and accessible for pedestrians, while new lighting will be added.

Advertisement Hide Ad