New police safety campaign targets motorcyclists in Fife

As part of Operation Dogma, officers will be patrolling from Saturday, (June18), and although this will involve monitoring all road users, there will be a focus on motorcycles.

Unmarked motorcycles with cameras will deploy the latest GPS digital recording equipment for the first time, adding to the tools available to road policing officers to make Scotland’s roads safer.

The campaign begins this weekend

Inspector Michelle Burns said: “Sadly we continue to see motorcyclists seriously injured and even killed in crashes on our roads, particularly during the summer months when more are out and about enjoying favourable riding conditions.

“Road policing officers see the devastation that crashes can cause, not just to road users, but to the family and friends of those involved and we want to reduce the number of incidents and help make roads safer for everyone.

“Our aim is to engage with and offer advice to all road users. We will also be carrying out enforcement work and officers will not hesitate to deal with any issues that come up.