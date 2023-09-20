New push to secure backing for improved access at busy Fife train station
Councillor Julie MacDougall met recently with Network Rail after the last bid for upgrading was unsuccessful. Burntisland Harbour Access Trust also attended.
It comes after the Labour councillor for Kinghorn, Burntisland and western Kirkcaldy wrote to Huw Merriman, Minister for Transport expressing her concerns . He said Burntisland would be included in the next review.
Station access has been an issue for many years, and the subject of approaches from local groups and politicians.
Cllr MacDougall said: “This was a helpful meeting and encourages a close working relationship with Network Rail. The ‘Access for All’ bid in the last round a few years ago was unsuccessful, and we want to make sure we do not miss out on any future opportunity when the next round of funding takes place.”
She added: “We need a rail station fit for purpose and a rail service which is affordable and reliable. We want to encourage people to use public transport and the government want us to be thinking about our “green” agenda, but we must have the infrastructure to do this. As well as public transport we are encouraging more people to cycle where they can and enjoy the health benefits but again the paths must be in place to allow this to be enjoyed safely.
“We are a busy tourist town with commuters from all over and our station needs to be easily accessible to everyone. I find it disappointing we are still trying to resolve this after decades of groups, politicians doing their best. It will come down to the UK Government and Network Rail to make sure Burntisland is clearly on the map. As a local Councillor I want to assure the public I will do everything within my power to ensure we are up there on the list for these works to be carried out when the time comes.”
In his letter, the Minister said Burntisland’s situation was “far from unique” and he added: “I am committed to rectifying this through the Access for All programme, which seeks to address issues faced by disabled passengers and those with mobility restraints.”