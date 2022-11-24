Inverkeithing recorded some 645,000 entries and exits between April 2021 and March 2022, according to the figures published today by the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR).

Kirkcaldy was the second busiest station with 578,000.

The figures reveal the extent to which people have returned to commuting after the two-year pandemic which saw travel restricted and businesses switch to working from home.

Picture Michael Gillen

The ORR estimates detail the annual total of passenger entries and exits at each of the 2570 stations across the UK.

Inverkeithing had 183,216 full ticket travels, 419,396 on reduced tickets, and 42,414 season tickets, giving the station a total of 645,026.

Kirkcaldy’s numbers were 155,554 (full), 387,780 (reduced), and 35,518 season tickets for a total of 578,852.

The top ten Fife stations also included Leuchars, Dunfermline Town, Dunfermline Queen Margaret, Dalmeny, Markinch, Burntisland, Dalgety Bay and Cupar.

Leuchars was third in the table with 73,072 (full), 293,770 (reduced), 2700 (season) for a total of 369,542. Markinch was the sixth busiest station with 47,462 (full), 106,298 (reduced) and 5400 (season) for a total of 159,160.

It was just ahead of Burntisland’s total of 1332,798 which comprised 37,214 (full), 82,796 (reduced) and 12,788 (season).

Of Dunfermline’s two stations, the Town halt was the busiest with 275,334 compared to 109,756 at Queen Margaret. Dalgety Bay recorded 105,000 entries and exits, with season tickets accounting for just over 10,000 of the total number.

The quietest circle line stations included Cardenden with a total of 25,118 and Lochgelly at 36, 380 - but Springfield only recorded 880 entries and exits across the year.

Feras Alshaker, director of planning and performance at the Office of Rail and Road said: “It is heartening to see passengers return to travelling by rail following what was a difficult period for the industry during the pandemic.