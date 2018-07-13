New sleeper lounge launched at Fife railway station

Caledonian Sleeper has opened a new guest lounge at Leuchars Station.

The guest lounges have accessible shower and toilet facilities, while Caledonian Sleeper hosts will be on hand to serve drinks and snacks to guests ahead of and after their journey.

Graham Kelly, Serco’s guest experience director at Caledonian Sleeper, commented: “Our absolute priority is to ensure Caledonian Sleeper guests enjoy an unrivalled experience and that extends beyond the train journey itself.

“Whether it is guests from the south of England looking to experience key tourist destinations like Dundee and St Andrews or people travelling southbound to London, these are key stations in our network and these lounges underscore our commitment to the region.”

Caledonian Sleeper has also opened a guest lounge in Fort William and is creating two more in Stirling and Perth, both of which are scheduled to open later this summer.

The rail service also operates a guest lounge in Inverness.

To find out more about the Caledonian Sleeper, visit the website www.sleeper.scot.