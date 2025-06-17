New speed limits: full list of Kirkcaldy roads where council plans 20mph limit

Motorists in Kirkcaldy will have to slow down if councillors agree to cut the speed limit on a huge number of roads to just 20mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal will be put in front of the town’s area committee next week with a recommendation to introduce the lower limits. Councillors will also be asked to cut the speed limit on Dunnikier Way from 40mph to 30mph “to address local concerns” - the 20mph limit outside Kirkcaldy School would remain in place.

The changes form part of a Fife wide strategy to fit with Scottish Government guidelines in speed limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of streets which are set to have the new speed limits are:

The 20mph limit could be introduced on roads across Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Pratt Street / Abbotshall Road from Links Street to Beveridge Park roundabout; Nicol Street from the Esplanade to Beveridge Park roundabout; Boglily Road from Beveridge Park roundabout to just past the bus stops near Raith Drive; Abbotshall Road / St Brycedale Avenue / Townsend Place / Coal Wynd / Mitchell Street from Beveridge Park roundabout to Dunnikier Road.

Also set to change are Forth Avenue and Whyte Melville Road; Oriel Road from existing 40 mph to the Aldi roundabout.; Bennochy Road / Victoria Road from Adam Smith junction to a point approx. 150 metres east of Dunnikier Road; Bennochy Road from Victoria Road to Hillcrest Avenue; Forth Park Drive; Hendry Road from Bennochy Road to Hayfield Road.

Dunnikier Road from Mitchell Street to Hayfield Road; Hayfield Road from Hendry Road to Whyteman's Brae; Whyteman's Brae; Dysart Road from St Clair Street to the Strathearn Hotel;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Clair Street / Rosslyn Street from Dysart Road to Oswald Road.

Cairns Street West from Beatty Crescent to Overton Road; Overton Road from Kidd Street to Dunnikier Way; Dunnikier Way at Kirkcaldy High School; Boreland Road from Standing Stane Road to the last house past the care home; Glen Albyn Drive / Glen Feshie Place (new houses).

The plan also takes in some culs-de-sac including Mill Street, Hally’s Court, Legion Court, Bennochy Gardens, Loanhead Place, Provost Kay Park, Canon Byrne Glebe, The Kyles, Boreland Place.

Councillors will debate the list and make their decision at a meeting on Tuesday which gets underway at 2:00pm.