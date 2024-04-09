New spur path to improve Methilhill access as part of Leven’s new £116m rail link
The “Cyan Spur” footpath would connect the residents Methilhill with “a more direct access to the Methilhill Footbridge.”
The spur will connect residents to the wider walking and wheeling network and the variety of footpaths and bridges that will soon be under construction to link up the new Cameron Bridge station with the wider Levenmouth area.
If approved, the path will be four metres wide and well-lit . The Cyan path will connect to Poplar Road, a residential street in Methil, which backs onto a tree line bordering the River Leven.
Network Rail will need to remove 30 trees, but it has promised to plant 120 at Double Dykes fields. The railway giant does not own the land, but according to planning papers, it is in the process of purchasing it. Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.
