On-street EV charging remains problematic for Fife as it launches new strategy

On street EV charging stations are at the “forefront” of Fife Council’s mind - but there is still a lot of work to do before residents will see them appearing. One senior officer described it as a “fraught situation.”

The comments came as councillors at the Cabinet Committee signed off an EV strategy for more charging stations at car pars they run.

They also asked for a second report to be tabled on what was happening with regard to on-street EV charging points.

John Mitchell, Fife’s head of roads and transportation., said: “It’s really fraught situation. We’re really sympathetic and we want to be offering lower price opportunities for people to charge their EVs.

Off street EV car charging is problematic for many Fife residents (Pic: GoranH/Pixabay)

“Our strategy is to try to provide off-street charging close to where people live but the market is developing and people are quite rightly asking for on-street home charging stations. We are sensitive to it and there’s probably somewhere for us to go on that issue. We’re looking at the legislative issues, the health and safety issues, and the legal issues. We are actively engaged with that conversation.”

Fife’s new EV strategy acknowledged that options for on-street, home charging was one of the biggest issues highlighted by local residents during a public consultation for the strategy.

However, Councillor James Calder (Lib-Dem for Dunfermline South) was the first to point out that the strategy does not have a plan for facilitating on-street charging in areas that lack driveways.

"As part of our work to tackle the climate emergency, supporting people to make the move to electric cars is absolutely essential,” he said. "Unfortunately for many people on lower incomes, it is already a challenge and if they don't have a driveway, it makes charging the cars much more expensive if they can't do it at home.”

He added: "It is important that the Council works to look for solutions to ensure that affordable electric vehicle charging is available to all, including being able to charge at home if they don't have a drive."

SNP Councillors Brian Goodall (Rosyth) and David Barratt (Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay) also called for more EV charger equality.

Cllr Goodall said the cost of electric cars and access to finance are all part of the financial barriers for people switching to electric, but he said access barriers to on-street chargers is one he’d like to see addressed in Fife.

“We all want to play a part in moving to net zero and I don’t want it to become the next big area of inequity,” he said.

Cllr Barratt added: “I’m concerned that not including on street parking as a core focus of this Strategy is a serious misstep. Home charging will inevitably be the primary charging means for the vast majority. Without a solution for those without off-street parking, I think the strategy is potentially incomplete.”

Mr Mitchell emphasised that there are a lot of issues to work through regarding on-street EV charging points. He explained the narrow nature of some roads in Fife – especially those in East Neuk and the smaller villages – make it really challenging to find space for chargers.

The council also aims to make all charging points accessible to people with disabilities, which means the spaces require even more room than a standard parking space.

There are also right of way concerns where the station would require cables to be buried beneath pavements or cross right of ways.

“We are on the front foot of this issue, but equally we want to make sure it’s right for houses and for the council and that nothing untoward happens.”

Cabinet Councillors approved the overall EV Strategy on Thursday, but they requested a second report to be brought back about on-street EV charging points at a later date.