One in hospital and diversions following two-car crash in Fife

One person has been taken hospital following an accident involving two vehicles on a Fife road.

Police and ambulance services were alerted at 11.25am following reports of an accident close to the Milton of Balgonie junction on the A911 Glenrothes to Leven road.

One person has been taken to hospital. A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the injuries were not threatening.

Due to a large amount of debris, a diversion through Milton f Balgonie has been set up for Glenrothes bound traffic, while motorists traveling towards Leven were to expect delays with traffic down to single file.