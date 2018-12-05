One-way system given the green light on Methilhill street

A one-way system is to be introduced on a Methilhill street following a positive response from residents.

Councillors on the Levenmouth Area Committee voted this week in favour of a Traffic Regulation Order for a one-way system on Simon Crescent.

The same proposal was put forward in 2014, however, a lack of response meant the idea was dropped.

It was resurrected earlier this year by Councillor David Graham after he was contacted by local residents, still concerned about safety on the street, the number of parked vehicles, levels of congestion in the area and the effect on two-way traffic in particularly narrow sections of the road

A mail drop was carried out in September, with all responses in favour of the one-way system.

“I am absolutely delighted to see this proposal approved,” said Cllr Graham.

“This has been a campaign for a number of years in our community and the involvement of the community has resulted in making the proposal a reality.

“I thank everyone in Simon Crescent for taking part in the process to make the street a safer place for everyone.”