Over 170 electric chargers in Fife as number of plug-in points rises 18%
Data from the Department for Transport show there were 174 publicly available electric vehicle charging devices in the Kingdom as of October, including 32 rapid chargers. Overall, it is up 18% from 147 charging devices in October, 2022. Across the UK, there were nearly 49,220 publicly available chargers as of October – a 42% jump from 2022. Of them, 8,908 were rapid chargers. The figures also show on-street electric vehicle chargers for homes without driveways have increased by 69% in the last 12 months, with 4,094 new installations recorded in the last quarter.
James Taylor, managing director at Vauxhall, said: "It’s a good signal, but we’re still at the beginning of the journey. We need to up the pace if we’re to make sure the 40% of households without driveways are not left behind in the transition to electric vehicles and do more outside of London."
He added: "The 4,094 new installations is a start, but next year it is forecast there will be hundreds of thousands more new EV cars being registered to comply with the Vehicles Emissions Trading Scheme – we are making progress, but more is needed to match demand."
In Scotland, there are 77 electric vehicle chargers per 100,000 people.