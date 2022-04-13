Overnight closure and diversions at Fife roundabout for road surfacing

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is planning to resurface 170 metres of the A985 west of Cairneyhill Roundabout on Thursday, April 28.

The road to the west will be closed in both directions from 8:00pm until 06:00.am.

A diversion route will be signposted between it and Kincardine via the A994, A907 and A977. This will add an estimated 16 minutes and 8.9 miles to affected journeys.

Diversions will be in place

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety and ride quality for motorists.

“A road closure is essential for safety, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”