Overnight closure of Fife road for resurfacing work

A Fife road will close overnight to allow resurfacing work to be done.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:44 am
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:44 am

It will cover a 500-metre stretch of the A985 from Waulkmill to Charlestown.

The Waulkmill and West Road junction to Charlestown will be closed from 8:00pm until 6:00 am. on the nights of Wednesday March 2 and Thursday third.

A diversion route will be signposted in both directions between Kings Road Roundabout, Rosyth and Cairneyhill Roundabout, via the B980, A823, A907 and A994.

The road will be closed overnight

This will add an estimated nine minutes and 2.5 km to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety and ride quality for motorists on the A985.

“Road closures are essential for safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.

