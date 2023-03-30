Parking restrictions: 20mph and fewer spaces for bus route to hit two Fife towns

Lochgelly residents are set to lose some parking spaces near the Grainger Street/Hall Street junction, and a 20mph zone introduced in Cardenden.

Cowdenbeath area committee councillors approved the restrictions at a meeting on Wednesday after officers brought forward the recommendations.

The restrictions are necessary to allow school buses to travel down Grainger Street along a new school route.

The changes will impact on two Fife towns

A report to the committee said: “The school transport team has reviewed the intended school bus route and conducted test runs using buses and have identified the Grainger Street/Hall Street junction as a location where parked vehicles will obstruct the school bus."

Labour member Linda Erskine said the restrictions were “inevitable” but expressed some concerns about people living in the area.

Officers said parking is at a premium but felt the restrictions are necessary to allow buses to complete their route.”

Residents can expect to see short sections of yellow lines around the junction area in the near future.

In Cardenden, several residential roads will see speed restrictions of 20mph imposed.

Councillor Rosemary Liewald fully supported the suggestions and said residents will much welcome the restrictions.

