Pavement parking ban: Fife set to issue warning notices as new rule comes into force

A new law banning pavement parking and double parking is set to come into force in Fife in a matter of days.

Fife Council will enforce the new legislation with an initial softly softly approach starting with warning notices from July 1 - but they will dish out fines of up to £100.

The Footway Parking Bill was passed in Scotland in December 2023, but it was left up to local authorities to decide how and when to enforce it. The new law aims to improve the safety of pedestrians, particularly those with mobility issues or visual impairments, and parents or carers with pushchairs.

Councillors on the local authority’s Cabinet Committee previously agreed to implement the national ban on pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs from September 1 after a low key approach for the first two months.

This is what the warning notices will look like (Pic: Fife Council)

From that date, fins of £100 will be slapped on drivers who park on pavements - discounted to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “Pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs create road safety hazards and put vulnerable pedestrians and wheelchair users in danger. The new restrictions will make our streets safer for all road users.”

Vehicles must only park on the pavement if essential for their work, must leave at least 1.5 metres of clear space for pedestrians, and stay only as long as necessary.

The law allows emergency services, postal services, breakdown or accident assistance vehicles to park on the pavement, while delivery or collection services can park for a maximum of 20 minutes.

The council got £188,000 from the Scottish Government to fund its roads assessment, and has spent £101,000 of it already - leaving £80,000 for new signage and any lining of roads required.

Parking attendants - and there are only 18 across Fife - are to be given full training, and local area committees will have the power to agree any exemptions for specific streets. So far 40 have been noted from a total of 12,500. Any approved exemptions will follow a legal process, with appropriate road markings and signs installed, as required by law.