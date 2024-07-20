Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national ban on pavement parking will not be enforced in Fife until work to identify exemption areas is completed and councillors give their approval.

Fife Council’s stance came as it was urged by an MSP to action the legislation which came into force last December and can lead to offenders being fined £100.

Mark Ruskell, MSP for Mid-Fife, pointed to Stirling Council launching enforcement earlier this month, while other local authorities, including Fife, have yet to start.

In his letter, Mr Ruskell encouraged Fife Council to urgently set a final date for full implementation of the ban which takes in pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs.He said: “Our pavements and footways are for all of us, yet, all over the country there are drivers who seem to think that they can park wherever they want. Parking on pavements, blocking dropped kerbs and double parking is not just dangerous, but also stops folks with prams or mobility issues from being able to walk or wheel safely.

A pavement parking ban has yet to enforced in Fife (Pic: Submitted)

“Fife Council has had the chance to put the brakes on pavement parkers since December 2023. Edinburgh City Council had enforcement in place from January, and just earlier this month, Stirling Council rolled out enforcement.“Folks in Fife should not be kept waiting for safer streets. I’ve written to the Council to urge IT to set a final date for full implementation of the pavement parking ban before the end of 2024. Safer streets make safer communities for us all – and finally taking action on pavement parking is a critical part of the picture.”

Fife Council said work was underway on how the new powers could be implemented.

Sara Wilson, service manager for Fife's roads network, said: "We are progressing with the detail of how the new powers will be implemented and like many Scottish local authorities, we are currently assessing our road network to identify locations for consideration of exemptions. Any exemptions allowing pavement parking will be clearly signed and lined to ensure clarity for the public.

Given the level of parking demand in many areas, we will take a sensitive approach to enforcement of the legislation. The national ban on pavement parking will not be enforced Until work to identify exemption areas is completed and approval is given by members at Cabinet Committee."