Fines of £100 are set to be slapped on drivers who park on pavements in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new punishment takes effect from September 1 after a three-month ‘softly, softly’ approach to the introduction of the new national law. It aims to improve the safety of pedestrians, particularly those with mobility issues or visual impairments, and parents or carers with pushchairs. Enforcement will also be taken against vehicles double parked or parked over kerbs dropped for pedestrians to cross.

The Footway Parking Bill was passed in Scotland in December 2023, but it was left up to local authorities to decide how and when to enforce it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Council got £188,000 from the Scottish Government to fund its roads assessment, and has spent £101,000 of it already - leaving £80,000 for new signage and any lining of roads required.

Fines of £100 come into force from September 1 (Pic: Scott Louden)

The region’s 18 parking attendants have been given full training, and local area committees will have the power to agree any exemptions for specific streets. So far 40 have been noted from a total of 12,500. Any approved exemptions will follow a legal process, with appropriate road markings and signs installed, as required by law.

The council opted for a low key launch in the Kingdom, but that ends at the start of next month when motorists who park on pavements will be hit with £100 fines, discounted to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “We’re asking drivers to do the right thing for others. Pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs create road safety hazards and put vulnerable pedestrians and wheelchair users in danger. The new restrictions will make our streets safer for all road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ban comes after Scottish Government legislation was introduced to ban pavement parking across Scotland, with councils to implement the new rules.”

Fines come into force after warning notices were issued from July 1 to give drivers time to adjust to the new legislation.

There are exceptions to the new law. It allows emergency services, roadworks, postal services, breakdown or accident assistance vehicles to park on the pavement for as long as is necessary. Delivery or collection services can park for a maximum of 20 minutes. They must only park on the pavement if essential for their work, must leave at least 1.5 metres of clear space for pedestrians, and stay only as long as necessary.