Pilot project aimed at improving transport in Fife town gets funding

The scheme aims to improve active transport options.

The University of St Andrews’ ‘St Andrews MaaSterplan’ is one of just two schemes to have secured just under £1 million from the Scottish Government Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Investment Fund to improve access to transport across Scotland

The St Andrews scheme aims to promote community-centred mobility services that will tackle issues such as congestion and achieving the transition to net zero, promoting sustainable, active and shared transport options.

Geoff Morris, director of the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, said: “For the University of St Andrews, this funding will be invaluable in helping us to meet our ambitious targets to become carbon net-zero by 2035. As a relatively isolated university, it is important that we improve transport and travel connections in a sustainable way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This includes the connections to our new Eden Campus site, which is a showcase for low-carbon innovation, and which will benefit from improved connectivity to the town of St Andrews and to major transport hubs such as Leuchars station. We are looking forward to working with other stakeholders on this exciting project.”

The MaaSterplan is a comprehensive framework of integrated pilots encompassing new and existing transportation modes, digital tools (apps), physical infrastructure, programs, and interventions to address commuters and tourists' needs.

It will pilot innovative solutions that improve the travel experience, facilitate trip chain options and enable people to leave their car at home confidently. It will also show how the integration of multiple MaaS Apps and services can prioritise low carbon modes, help address congestion and achieve market sustainability.

Minister for Transport, Graeme Dey said: “We want to help Scotland to become an international leader in Smart Mobility.

"These awards from the second and final year of the Mobility as a Service Investment Fund are an important step towards unlocking this potential for innovation.

“MaaS has the potential to transform the way we use transport by making public and shared transport options as desirable as using our car. These awards will help grow the evidence base for MaaS by developing and testing digital solutions that encourage and enable a shift to public and active transport alternatives. All of which can make a significant contribution to a healthier and more sustainable Scotland.”

The 2018/19 Programme for Government committed to a £2 million, three-year investment fund to support the testing of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) concept in Scotland.

The fund focuses on delivery against government agendas of lowering carbon emissions, improving health, and growing digital and innovation within Scotland by developing digital solutions to encourage and enable a modal shift to public transport and active travel alternatives.