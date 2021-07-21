Plans to resurface busy Kirkcaldy road are delayed

Fife Council is set to spend almost £150,000 on improvements to Broom Road.

It was due to start work on Monday, but has now put the re-surfacing of the carriageway back to August 30.

The works will be carried out in three phases.

The council plans to use two-way temporary traffic lights to control traffic during phases one and two.

But phase three will need a full road closure between Newliston Drive and Bennochy Road which will impact on motorists.

A signed diversion route will be in place, and bus services will be affected.

Work will be between 9.30am to 3.30pm, allowing time for residents to move their cars.

Cllr Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee said: “We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we're spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

The local authority is spending some £147,000 on the project.

Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

For more information on bus route changes, visit www.stagecoachbus.com

Cllr Craik concluded: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we'll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”

