Plea to to Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Make A92 safe’

North Glenrothes Community Council has written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over a lack of action on the A92.

The letter calls on Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to visit the “five hazards”, including the Balfarg and Cadham junctions, which the council identified.

Mr Yousaf agreed to the visit in March, to view the areas of concern, but would await the outcomes of two reports being prepared detailing the junctions before doing so.

Ron Page, chair of the community council, said the letter was sent “to voice our discontent that the A92 and Glenrothes seem to be being ignored or dismissed”.

He added: “We are frustrated that nothing has been done, over the lack of action, and that the community is being ignored. This is one community the Scottish Government is not supporting.

“We don’t want a situation where someone gets seriously injured and says ‘told you so’.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We have been engaging with North Glenrothes Community Council and others on the A92 over the last year to listen to their concerns and outline our road safety and maintenance plans.

“We have a number of studies ongoing at Freuchie, Balfarg and Cadham and reported the initial outcomes of these to the communities at our meeting with them in August. Further studies to identify short to long term options are underway.

“We will liaise with Fife Council regarding potential options, which may have the potential to change the way the local road operates.

“These next steps were discussed with the communities and we agreed to reconvene again in the new year and seek their views on any potential options.”

Transport Scotland said that it was currently at the early stages of generating potential options for the A92, and that this would need to be worked on and discussed with stakeholders before a date for a visit could be considered.

The group praised the support they had received from local politicians, including MSP Jenny Gilruth.

She said: “I know that North Glenrothes Community Council has been working tirelessly to campaign for road safety improvements on the A92 and as the MSP for Glenrothes I am fully supportive of their endeavours.

“I will be walking the ‘5 hazards’ along with community council members next month.

“It is absolutely vital that Transport Scotland provides clarity on the next steps.

“As someone who uses the road regularly I think it’s imperative we get clarification on this – particularly as winter is now here.”