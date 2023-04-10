A report has gone to the Procurator Fiscal

The officer was in a police car at a broken down vehicle when it was struck.

The incident happened on the dual carriageway near Lochgelly around 11:00pm on Sunday

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A silver Mercedes Vito collided with a police vehicle westbound on the A92, Lochgelly.

“The police car had been parked to shield another vehicle that had broken down on the road.”The spokesman confirmed the officer was injured and taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. He has later discharged.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with alleged road traffic offences and is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.