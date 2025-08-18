Police target busy Fife road after drivers ignore 40mph limit

Police are set to crackdown on motorists who have ignored the speed limit on a busy Fife road

The east safety camera unit is now being deployed on the B937 Ladybank Woods.

The move comes after police liaised with Giffordtown and District Community Council after a community speedwatch activity found a significant number of motorists were exceeding the 40mph limit.

Police Scotland safety cameras aim is to reduce the number of people injured on roads through targeted camera enforcement and improving driver and rider behaviour. Short term deployments allow the unit to respond to emerging issues and seasonal traffic patterns. The deployment will be periodically reviewed to assess whether further enforcement is required.

The action comes after a community speed watch revealed drivers were ignoring the 40mph limit (Pic: Submitted)

Michael Grant, unit manager, said “Concerns had been raised by the community council and local policing about vehicles consistently speeding on the B937 between the A92 Freuchie/Ladybank Junction and Giffordtown, with community speedwatch data evidencing the need for enforcement. With villages situated on the B937 and in close proximity, it is vital to comply with the 40mph speed limit for the safety of all road users.”