Police to enforce no right turn at notorious Kirkcaldy accident black spot

A bid to make one of Kirkcaldy’s worst accident back spots safer for motorists has been approved by councillors.

The police will now be allowed to enforce a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) banning drivers from turning right into Dunnikier Way from Mitchelston Drive and Park Road.

The site, historically one of the worst for vehicle collisions in the town, has recently been altered to prevent drivers from turning right at both junctions.

You may also be interestedx in: M&S reveals closure date for Kirkcaldy store

Changes aim to stop illegal parking at Kirkcaldy health centre

”0mph proposal for Fife roads thrown out by Couuncil

However, despite the improvements reducing the number of incidents at the site, some drivers are still ignoring the signage and turning right into Dunnikier Way.

“It’s been one of the worst crash sites in Kirkcaldy for a number of years now but we have seen no collisions in the last year since the no right turn rule was introduced,” said Fife Council’s Phil Clarke, lead consultant, Traffic Management (South Fife).

“Approving this TRO will now allow the police to enforce it when drivers ignore the no right turn restriction.”