Potholes in Fife’s roads: 200 claims but only a handful of pay-outs revealed
More than 200 motorists made claims for damage to their vehicle they said was down to potholes in Fife’s roads - but only seven got a pay-out.
The figure was revealed after a question put by Councillor Nicola Patrick, SNP member for Kirkcaldy East at a meeting of the full council today.
In July, the AA claimed Fife had the most potholes in Scotland over a four year period, and it was the fifth highest council area in the UK for potholes on local roads between April 2018 and June 2021.
The motoring organisation’s survey revealed that during that period there were 57,051 reported potholes in the Kingdom which has a network of over 2500km of roads.
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesman for roads, gave the latest figures today.
He said between December 1, 2021, and the end of November 2022, the local authority received 216 claims for damage to vehicles from damage on potholes.A total of 70% claims came during the winter months.
He said liability was denied for 161 claims, 48 were still being assessed, and seven had received a payment.
Cllr Craik said the backlog of work on potholes which built up during the pandemic had been largely tackled.