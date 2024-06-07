Power cut halts trains taking Fife fans to Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift fans travelling from Fife to her eagerly-awaited concert in Edinburgh have been left stranded after a power cut hit train services.

The external power supply failure impacted across Dunfermline, Burntisland, and Inverkeithing, with a split second power outage across Kirkcaldy also affecting power and wifi. SP Energy Networks engineers were called to repair the problem and power has been restored, but there are still delays. Some commuters said they were stuck at Dalgety Bay.

On what is shaping up to be a hugely busy day as fans flock to the show at Murrayfield, ScotRail warned of delayed between Edinburgh and Fife - in both directions. It said the power cut had affected the railway signalling system and was working to get people moving again as quickly as possible.

The good new is the fans will make the gig in time. Network Rail Scotland just tweeted: “We have fixed the signalling faults in Fife caused by the earlier domestic power supply issue. Our control room team are working to get all trains on the move ASAP.”

Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to Edinburgh (Pic: Andre Dias Nobre/AFP)