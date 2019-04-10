Progress on Levenmouth rail link to be revealed

Leven MSP Jenny Gilruth met with Peter Brett Associates and Transport Scotland last week to discuss the progress on the Levenmouth Rail Link in the Scottish Parliament.

Transport Scotland confirmed to Ms Gilruth that a full report will publish this month, with the final steps in the process taking place in May.

A recommendation will then be sent to the Scottish Government for a decision to be made on whether or not to reinstate the rail link.

Ms Gilruth MSP’s members debate in September 2017 led to an assurance from the previous transport minister, Humza Yousaf, that the options appraisal be taken forward.

Commenting after the meeting, Ms Gilruth said: “Increasingly my constituents have been expressing their frustration at the length of time this appraisal has taken - I think when you consider the rail link has already been subjected to two STAG appraisals, that frustration is understandable.

“It’s important, however, that the same process is followed for all new rail lines across Scotland.

“I look forward to the results of the final study when it publishes in May and I will continue to do all in my power to ensure the Scottish Government listen to the needs of my constituents and commit to the Levenmouth Rail Link.”