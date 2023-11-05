Progress update hinted for hopes of train station in Fife town
Willie Rennie said Transport Scotland will “provide feedback” on the proposal for Newburgh soon after he questioned Fiona Hyslop MSP, Transport Minister.
The North-East MSP cited “overwhelming and enthusiastic” local support for the station after transport partnership, SEStran, was given local rail development funding to carry out an appraisal of transport options and submitted a revised appraisal in summer.
In an update to the Fife politician, the Minister said feedback on the revised proposals will be provided “over the coming weeks” but added: “I think in this case patience may be a virtue but for the people of Newburgh perhaps they want to see something sooner rather than later.”
Mr Rennie said: “It has taken years of hard work on the part of local campaigners to get to this point. A train station in Newburgh would go a long way to improving its connections with the rest of Fife and beyond. Transport Scotland has had the detailed options appraisal sitting on their desk for months, so it is disappointing that they haven’t moved more quickly. I am keen to see them provide a response as soon as possible.”