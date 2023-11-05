Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willie Rennie said Transport Scotland will “provide feedback” on the proposal for Newburgh soon after he questioned Fiona Hyslop MSP, Transport Minister.

The North-East MSP cited “overwhelming and enthusiastic” local support for the station after transport partnership, SEStran, was given local rail development funding to carry out an appraisal of transport options and submitted a revised appraisal in summer.

In an update to the Fife politician, the Minister said feedback on the revised proposals will be provided “over the coming weeks” but added: “I think in this case patience may be a virtue but for the people of Newburgh perhaps they want to see something sooner rather than later.”

Local support for a train station is overwhelming (Pic: Michael Gillen)