Progress  update hinted for hopes of train station in Fife town

News on hopes of a new train station in a Fife town could be developed in the next few weeks, according to an MSP.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Nov 2023, 19:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 19:45 GMT
Willie Rennie said Transport Scotland will “provide feedback” on the proposal for Newburgh soon after he questioned Fiona Hyslop MSP, Transport Minister.

The North-East MSP cited “overwhelming and enthusiastic” local support for the station after transport partnership, SEStran, was given local rail development funding to carry out an appraisal of transport options and submitted a revised appraisal in summer.

In an update to the Fife politician, the Minister said feedback on the revised proposals will be provided “over the coming weeks” but added: “I think in this case patience may be a virtue but for the people of Newburgh perhaps they want to see something sooner rather than later.”

Local support for a train station is overwhelming (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Local support for a train station is overwhelming (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Mr Rennie said: “It has taken years of hard work on the part of local campaigners to get to this point. A train station in Newburgh would go a long way to improving its connections with the rest of Fife and beyond. Transport Scotland has had the detailed options appraisal sitting on their desk for months, so it is disappointing that they haven’t moved more quickly. I am keen to see them provide a response as soon as possible.”

