£116m Levenmouth Rail project’s major step forward with crucial £5.8m bridge

Members of Fife Council’s cabinet committee have agreed to progress delivery of the Mountfleurie Active Travel Bridge through Network Rail and its contractor as part of the River Leven Regeneration Programme.

The new £5.8m bridge will be a crucial part of the wider active travel network being developed across Levenmouth, and will maintain the route of the core path connecting Mountfleurie and Kirkland within Leven.

The cost will be met through £1.368m of Sustrans funding and £4.39m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, with £20,000 recurring costs to be met by the local authority’s roads and transportation services. A planning application for the bridge lodged in July is due to be assessed in early November.

Levenmouth's new rail link, looking east (Pic: Submitted)

In order to allow the work to be completed to programme, Fife Council also has to sign an ‘’implementation agreement’ which will allow Network Rail’s contractor the necessary lead in time to order the fabrication of the bridge, construction of the significant earthwork embankments and complete the structure by the opening date of spring 2024.