£270,000 plan to upgrade facilities at Leven bus station

Work to improve Leven Bus Station is set to begin next week.

Fife Council is investing £271,000 to upgrade the transport hub and its surroundings, with contractors Gilmartin – which will carry out the work on the local authority’s behalf - expected to begin on site on Monday, October 20.

The existing block paving pedestrian concourse is being renewed, while there will be a new cycle shelter, updated wayfinding totems, and a new crossing point added on the west side of the bus station for easier pedestrian access to the concourse. New infrastructure will also be installed, including real-time information screens displaying both bus and rail times to improve connectivity for bus and rail passengers alike.

Disruption will be kept to a minimum, and each phase of the works will require two stances to be temporarily taken out of service to ensure the works are carried out safely. Advance notices will be displayed and bus station staff will be on site to assist.

An aerial view of Leven bus station (Pic: Fife Council)

John Mitchell, head of roads and transportation services, said: “We’re committed to improving public transport infrastructure across Levenmouth, and the upgrades to Leven Bus Station are a key part of that.

“Enhancing the concourse and introducing real-time information screens will make the station more accessible, modern, and user-friendly for everyone who relies on it, and it will mean better integration with the Levenmouth Rail Link and rail services.

“These improvements reflect our wider ambition to create a better-connected, more sustainable transport network for the region.”

David Frenz, interim managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, added: “We welcome these improvements to Leven Bus Station, which will make a real difference for our customers and colleagues alike. Customers are at the heart of everything we do, so we expect the upgraded facilities will help create a more enjoyable travel experience for our customers, which is a positive step forward.”