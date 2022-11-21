The plans aim to make active travel routes that are accessible to all.

Levenmouth’s people and businesses are being called on to have their say on the plans to regenerate the River Leven, and the Levenmouth Connectivity Project.

The Levenmouth Connectivity Project aims to reconnect the area’s communities through the creation of an active travel network that will be accessible to all.

A series of key improvements are planned that will make it easier and safer for people to get around by walking, wheeling and cycling, and will also include links to and from new railway stations planned at Leven and Cameron Bridge as part of the Levenmouth Rail Link.

A two-way cycle route is proposed to link Leven Promenade with the station.

The Restoring the River Leven Project aims to improve a two-and-a-half mile stretch of the river from Windygates to Leven.

A range of proposals are being put forward that are designed to help restore the river for the benefit of local people and wildlife. These include making it easier for fish to move up and downstream of the Burn Mill and Kirkland Dams to breed and thrive.

As both projects are closely linked, two public consultations have now opened and will run parallel with one another – with people able to give feedback in a range of ways.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “With so much going on and planned in Levenmouth, I’d urge everyone to have a look at these proposals and participate in these consultations.

“As a Council, we understand the benefits of active and sustainable travel when it comes to establishing healthier and greener communities across the region, and we also want to make the most of the amazing natural assets we have on our doorstep.

“Safe and accessible infrastructure allows people to make sustainable travel choices, but these routes have to be practical for people to use in their everyday lives. That’s why it’s important for communities to help shape the designs, so please have your say.”

Alan McCulloch, Unit Manager for the Water Environment Fund (WEF) at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Rivers are a vital part of our landscape and a great asset to Scotland.

“Partnership work, such as the Restoring the River Leven project, is more important than ever as we respond to our changing climate, work to improve biodiversity and the need for more quality greenspace within our communities.

“The Water Environment Fund (WEF), which SEPA manages on behalf of the Scottish Government, enables projects like this to happen; directly tackling the industrial legacy of the river, while enabling fish to move further upstream and enhancing the local river environment for people to enjoy.”

Links to the consultations can be found at The Leven Programme consultations - Scottish Environment Protection Agency - Citizen Space (sepa.org.uk), where people can view the plans and give feedback. More information is also available via www.theleven.org.