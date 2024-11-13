Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest trials of a new automated diversion system for the Queensferry Crossing have been successfully completed, further reducing the time it takes to reroute traffic on the M90 over the Forth Road Bridge.

Automated moveable barriers north and south of the Queensferry Crossing were deployed in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, diverting M90 traffic over the Forth Road Bridge.

On Saturday morning the diversion was opened within 26 minutes of traffic being stopped, and on Sunday morning within 14 minutes.

Before the automated barriers were installed it took up to six hours to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, with large numbers of cones and signs required to be laid out at multiple locations. The new system has also improved safety by eliminating the need for long diversions via Kincardine and limiting the number of operatives required to work on foot near live traffic.

The new automated barriers deployed to the south of the Queensferry Crossing. (pic: BEAR Scotland)

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland took advantage of the Queensferry Crossing being closed during the trials to carry out a number of maintenance tasks on the bridge, including roped access tower inspections, CCTV camera replacement, directional sign repairs, carriageway white lining and studding, expansion joint cleaning, ITS gantry repairs and material removal from the central reserve.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “This new system makes diverting traffic via the Forth Road Bridge faster and safer, if the Queensferry Crossing needs to close for any reason.

“Regular trials ensure that everything is working as it should and our teams are ready to implement the diversion if and when required. We’ll carry out more in future to keep improving the process.

“It should be noted that these trials were carried out during a pre-planned and pre-mobilised operation in good weather, with the support of Police Scotland to stop traffic. In an emergency situation the implementation of the diversion is likely to take considerably longer, however our planning, training and use of technology will reduce this timescale to an absolute minimum.”