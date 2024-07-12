Queensferry Crossing: new LED lights to be installed on towers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They will replace the existing lights above and below deck, but the work will not have a significant impact on traffic heading across the Forth.
It is being carried out by Bear Scotland and will cut running costs, and provide improved reliability, safety and easier maintenance. The work will take 15 weeks to complete, and may require some overnight lane closures to deliver and then remove materials. Motorists may also notice the towers going dark at night.
David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South east unit bridges manager, said: “The existing architectural lights are no longer available on the market and getting hold of parts and replacements is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive. We’re replacing them with a new more energy efficient system. Technology has moved on in the 15 years since the bridge was designed and the new lights are expected to deliver an energy saving of around 80 per cent.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.