Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New LED lights are to be installed on the main towers on the Queensferry Crossing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will replace the existing lights above and below deck, but the work will not have a significant impact on traffic heading across the Forth.

It is being carried out by Bear Scotland and will cut running costs, and provide improved reliability, safety and easier maintenance. The work will take 15 weeks to complete, and may require some overnight lane closures to deliver and then remove materials. Motorists may also notice the towers going dark at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South east unit bridges manager, said: “The existing architectural lights are no longer available on the market and getting hold of parts and replacements is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive. We’re replacing them with a new more energy efficient system. Technology has moved on in the 15 years since the bridge was designed and the new lights are expected to deliver an energy saving of around 80 per cent.”