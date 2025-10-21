Queensferry Crossing: reduced speed limits and carriageway closures as repairs start

Motorists face reduced speed limits and overnight carriageway closures as work is set to start on the Queensferry Crossing.

The routine maintenance begins on October 27 when Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will work on the bridge’s stay-cables.

An overnight lane closure will be in place on the northbound carriageway between 8:00pm and 5:00am on Thursday, October 23 to facilitate equipment deliveries.

A reduced speed limit of 50mph will then be in force between 8:00am and 6:00pm on Monday to Friday nights from October 27 for five weeks, lasting until November 28.

Overnight lane and carriageway closures will also be in place on alternate carriageways between 8:00pm and 5:00am on Monday to Friday nights from November 3-14. when traffic may be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “These routine maintenance works are necessary to ensure that the Queensferry Crossing’s cables remain in a good condition and continue to perform as required into the future.

“The bridge is a complex structure that requires constant inspection and maintenance, however we’ve planned the project to minimise any delays as far as possible. A daytime speed restriction is necessary for safety while works are carried out from the central reserve and at height, however all lanes will remain open to traffic.

“During overnight carriageway closures, traffic will be diverted over the nearby Forth Road Bridge.

“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding.”