Queensferry Crossing speed limit reduced while cables are cleaned

The bridge has previously been closed due to falling ice.

Some occasions will see the motorway crossing limited to 50mph to protect workers who will work to clean the cables over the next three months.

The decision to clean all 288 stay cables on all three towers was made after laboratory tests at the Jules Verne Climatic Wind Tunnel in France showed that cleaning the cables demonstrated an improvement by increasing the time it takes for wet snow to adhere to the pipes encasing the cables.

Last year rope access technicians abseiled from the bridge’s north tower to clean the cables by hand as part of a trial to test this theory. Since then, a machine has been successfully trialled that can be winched up the cables to jet-wash them remotely. These machines will be used to speed up the process this year.

BEAR Scotland have appointed VSL to carry out the works, using two cleaning machines in tandem. Work will commence at the south tower during the week of August 8 and progress towards the north over approximately 12 weeks.

Outwith peak times, the speed limit on the bridge will be reduced to 50mph to safeguard road users and the workforce while work takes place overhead.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Since the Queensferry Crossing opened in 2017 there have been three occasions when it was necessary to close the bridge to traffic until the risk of falling ice had passed. The last time this happened was in January 2021.

“In March 2021 it was noted that considerable dirt and soiling had built up on the pipes that encase the cables, and it was suggested that this may be helping ice to accrete.