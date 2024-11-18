Queensferry Crossing: speed limits as dates for essential maintenance announced

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 18th Nov 2024, 11:13 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 11:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lower speed limits will be in force on the Queensferry Crossing as maintenance work gets underway.

An amended programme for essential underdeck work at the south end of the bridge has been unveiled for overnight on Sunday, December 1.

The works, which are being undertaken on behalf of Transport Scotland, will impact on traffic on the M90 northbound carriageway from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two-week traffic management - which runs until December 17 - will consist of a temporary realignment of the running lanes using traffic cones, necessitating closure of a short length of the hard shoulder. Two lanes will be maintained at all times, but a 50mph temporary speed limit will be applied to the northbound carriageway. Northbound abnormal loads will be required to divert via Clackmannanshire Bridge. The southbound carriageway will not be affected.

Queensferry Crossing (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)Queensferry Crossing (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)
Queensferry Crossing (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: “Motorists using the Queensferry Crossing are encouraged to plan ahead during the works by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

A free vehicle recovery service will be provided to attend to any breakdowns within the roadworks area.

Related topics:Motorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice