Queensferry Crossing: speed limits as dates for essential maintenance announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lower speed limits will be in force on the Queensferry Crossing as maintenance work gets underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amended programme for essential underdeck work at the south end of the bridge has been unveiled for overnight on Sunday, December 1.

The works, which are being undertaken on behalf of Transport Scotland, will impact on traffic on the M90 northbound carriageway from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-week traffic management - which runs until December 17 - will consist of a temporary realignment of the running lanes using traffic cones, necessitating closure of a short length of the hard shoulder. Two lanes will be maintained at all times, but a 50mph temporary speed limit will be applied to the northbound carriageway. Northbound abnormal loads will be required to divert via Clackmannanshire Bridge. The southbound carriageway will not be affected.

Queensferry Crossing (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: “Motorists using the Queensferry Crossing are encouraged to plan ahead during the works by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

A free vehicle recovery service will be provided to attend to any breakdowns within the roadworks area.