Queensferry Crossing : traffic diverted to Forth Bridge to remove storm damaged sign

A gantry sign on the M90 which was damaged by Storm Eoweyn is to be removed.

Southbound traffic on the motorway will be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge between 1:00am and 5:00am in the early hours of Friday, (January 31), to allow it to be taken down.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “To remove the damaged sign and fixings from the overhead gantry, we need to deploy a rope access team.

“A full southbound closure of the Queensferry Crossing will be required to undertake this operation safely, however we are confident that we can get the job done within the early hours of Friday morning when traffic is at its lightest. The diversion will only add a minute or two to affected journeys.

“We’ll return at a future date to replace the sign, using a revised, more robust fixing arrangement that will allow it to withstand higher wind speeds.”