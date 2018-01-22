Queensferry Crossing will become official motorway in February

It has been announced that the Queensferry Crossing will officially become a motorway from next month.

The news means non-motorway traffic will no longer be allowed to cross the bridge from the start date, February 1, 2018.

All of this traffic will use the Forth Road Bridge as an alternative.

To assist road users understanding of the new road and bridge layouts, as well as the features of the Queensferry Crossing, a guide has been published today and is available here.

A total of 25,000 copies of the guide have been produced, and will be sent to libraries, petrol stations, bus & train stations and touriset information centres.

Stein Connelly, Traffic Scotland Operator manager, said: “With these changes coming at the start of February it is important that road users understand who is able to use the Queensferry Crossing and who should use the Forth Road bridge in future.

“That’s why we are giving them advance notice to make sure they are informed ahead of time and are making the guide widely available in hard copy and online.

“The guide published today sets out what we mean by motorway traffic and what vehicles can use the Queensferry Crossing in future.

“It also sets out the vehicles that can use the Forth Road Bridge as an alternative route when crossing the Forth.

“While most road users will be completely unaffected by the move to motorway status, I would encourage those who regularly use the Forth bridges, or those who are planning to use the bridge for a journey to read the guide and plan their journeys.”