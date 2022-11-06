The strikes planned for Saturday, November 5 and Monday, November 7 were called off on Friday, however ScotRail services remain disrupted until Tuesday despite the industrial action no longer taking place.

ScotRail is working with Network Rail to ensure routes are ready for services to operate as soon as posible, however it will not be possible to operate all routes until Tuesday.

The train operator has been working around the clock to restore the full timetable since the announcement – a complex process which involves rewriting train timetables and rosters for thousands of staff and getting trains to where they need to be.

Service disruption is expected to continue for Fife rail passengers until Tuesday. Pic: Michael Gillen.

On Monday, November 7, ScotRail will operate the limited timetable that was due to be in place during the strike action planned for that day, with the addition of services between Carlisle and Dumfries, Ayr, Stranraer, Inverness and Wick and between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh.

As of Saturday, the only services operating in Fife between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Monday will be two trains an hour between Edinburgh Waverley and Cowdenbeath. No services will run on the coastal side of the Fife Circle or into north east Fife.

Customers are being advised to only travel if they really need to.

ScotRail is working to add more services and routes for operation on Monday, so customers planning to travel are urged to check their entire journey before they head to the station.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re working hard to restore a normal timetable for Tuesday, November 8 to deliver a service our customers expect and deserve.

"A very limited service will operate on Monday.

"We’d encourage anyone planning to travel by rail over the next few days to check their entire journey before travel on our website or social media channels.”

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, added: “We are working hard alongside ScotRail and our other operators to reintroduce services as quickly as possible for customers.

