Rail disruption for Fife passengers after vehicle struck a bridge
Rail operator ScotRail has said train services between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Glenrothes with Thornton via Kirkcaldy will be delayed as a result of the incident.
Network Rail is reporting that a vehicle has struck a bridge in the Burntisland area.
In a post on social media they said: “The bridge will now need to be examined by engineers before services can pass over the bridge again.”
ScotRail is advising passengers that ticket acceptance is in place with Stagecoach East Scotland between Inverkeithing and Ladybank in both directions, and its train services via Kirkcaldy will be diverted via Cowdenbeath where possible.