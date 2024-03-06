ScotRail services in Fife are being disrupted after reports of a bridge strike at Burntisland. (Photo by John Devlin)

Rail operator ScotRail has said train services between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Glenrothes with Thornton via Kirkcaldy will be delayed as a result of the incident.

Network Rail is reporting that a vehicle has struck a bridge in the Burntisland area.

In a post on social media they said: “The bridge will now need to be examined by engineers before services can pass over the bridge again.”