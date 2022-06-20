In all 90 per cent of services are being cut with no trains at all north of the Central Belt and very limited services elsewhere.

What is the rail strike about?

The RMT has announced three days of national strike action across the UK rail network in a pay dispute with Network Rail and other train operating companies.

Services are being slashed due to the strike

While it does not involve ScotRail, the planned strikes on those three days will cause disruption to ScotRail services, as Network Rail Scotland signallers and maintenance staff, who are in safety-critical roles, will be on strike.

On the days following strike action - 22, 24, and 26 June - there will also be disruption across the network by the reopening of signal boxes at different times across the day.

The disruption caused by strike action will impact people travelling to events such as The Eagles at Murrayfield on Wednesday, Colourbox Festival at Bellahouston Park on Saturday, and Liam Gallacher at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Which services are running in Scotland?

On the days of strike action, ScotRail will only operate services on five routes across Scotland between the hours 07.30 and 18.30. These routes are:

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Bathgate: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

What has ScotRail said?

ScotRail says Network Rail will be unable to open any other signal boxes to operate passenger services on any other routes on the strike days.Final services on the five operational routes will depart well before 18.30, so customers should plan ahead to ensure they know when their last train will run. Train times on the five available routes can be view on the ScotRail website