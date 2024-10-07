Rail timetable returns to full service for Fife passengers following resolution of pay dispute

Services will return to the full timetable from Monday October 7

A normal timetable returns for Fife rail passengers this week following the resolution of a pay dispute.

ScotRail is reinstating its full timetable from Monday, October 7 following the end of the three month dispute.

The train operator is restoring the full service that was in operation before the temporary timetable was introduced on July 10.

It is believed across Scotland some 600 daily services – or about a quarter – were suspended due to the dispute with drivers.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "We are delighted to confirm that our full timetable will return on Monday. We have been working round the clock to deliver this in a very short space of time because we know how important a full service is to our customers.

"It’s been a difficult few months for our customers and staff, and we thank everybody for their patience.

"With a pay deal agreed and the full timetable back in place, everyone at ScotRail is focused on delivering a safe, reliable, and green service for our customers."

Regular passengers will be pleased to see the full timetable restored, especially after the return of the peak time fares and restrictions.

The 12-month no peak fares pilot came to an end last week after Transport Scotland said it had only enjoyed a “limited degree of success”.

The Scottish Government had subsidised the temporary removal of ScotRail peak fares for the past 12 months as part of efforts to encourage commuters to travel by rail instead of car.

However, despite an increase in passenger numbers it had not been enough for the scheme to be self-financing.

Following the re-introduction of the peak time fares, ScotRail has introduced new ways for customers to save when they travel at these times of day.

An additional 20 per cent discount is available on weekly, monthly and annual season tickets for the next 12 months with customers saving more than 40 per cent on their daily commute.

ScotRail’s Flexipass tickets, which can be used over a 60-day period, now provide 12 journeys instead of ten, for the same price, giving customers an additional saving on an already discounted ticket.

Super Off-Peak Day Return tickets have also returned on selected routes, and are ideal for those travelling at the quietest times of the day and offer great value.

For more information on the rail fares and potential savings visit scotrail.co.uk