Railway services between Edinburgh and Fife cancelled after person hit by train between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath
A number of rail services between Fife and Edinburgh have been cancelled or delayed this afternoon after a person was hit by a train.
ScotRail confirmed that the line has been closed after the incident between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath today.In a statement issued via social media, the company said: “Sadly, a person has been hit by a train between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath the line is closed.
While the emergency services attend our services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Dunfermline Town will be cancelled.”
British Transport Police said: “We were called to the line near Dunfermline at 2.07pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.
“This incident it not being treated as suspicious.”