Raised crossing to be installed at accident blackspot in Methil

Fife Council is to push forward with plans to install a raised zebra crossing at a notorious accident blackspot in Methil.

Six people have been injured in the last five-and-a-half years at the crossing near the fire station on Methilhaven Road.

Fife Council plans to raise the existing crossing, as a means of getting drivers to slow down.

The £12,000 improvement is due to be carried out in either 2019 or 2020, as part of the area roads programme.

You might also be interested in:

Concerns that Leven roadworks could leave people cut-off and stranded

Action plan agreed to tackle antisocial biking in Levenmouth

National campaign backs call to restore Levenmouth rail link

The decision was questioned by Councillor David Graham at the Levenmouth Area Committee, who called for the plan to be scrapped.

He argued that with plans already in place to install two other raised zebra crossings within a quarter of a mile of the fire station, it would be ‘overkill’ to install another one.

“It’s unnecessary,” Cllr Graham said. “If you hit two before you get here, you’re not going to be going quick anyway.

“I have no issue with making the road safer. But we’re just making this a speed bump.

Colin Stirling, lead consultant, traffic management (north Fife), said there was a “clear demand” for a crossing.

Cllr John O’Brien argued that the planned improvement should go ahead, saying: “We can’t put a price on people’s lives. I speak to a lot of constituents and get a lot of complaints that they have nearly been hit.”

Councillors agreed to keep the raised zebra crossing at the fire station in the roads programme by five votes to three.