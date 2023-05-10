News you can trust since 1871
Sign Out
Re-assurance over safety of footbridge at busy Fife train station is welcomed

A Fife MSP has welcomed a re-assurance over the safety of a footbridge at a rail station.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th May 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:47 BST

Annabelle Ewing, who represents Cowdenbeath, had raised concerns over the state of the bridge at Dalgety Bay station. She cited low level corrosion to the structure and anti-slip coating - both of which can be attributed to the use of de-icing salts in winter.

She welcomed Network Rail’s assurance the footbridge was perfectly safe, adding: “Public safety has to be the number one priority, but it is also important to recognise that aesthetics matter too and in its current condition the bridge is far from pleasing to the eye.

“This has been acknowledged and so I also welcome the further commitment I have received that they will see what can be achieved in addressing the issue of the bridge’s appearance. I will be updated as to progress. This is something on which I will continue to keep a close eye.”

Dalgety Bay rail station (Pic: Google Maps)Dalgety Bay rail station (Pic: Google Maps)
Dalgety Bay rail station (Pic: Google Maps)
