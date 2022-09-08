News you can trust since 1871
Replacement buses at Fife train station after line flooded by heavy rain

Replacement buses are set to operate out of a Fife train station after heavy rain flooded the Perth area, and blocked all lines.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:58 am

Trains running through Kirkcaldy, as well as Dundee, Stirling and Glasgow Queen Street, are all affected.

Trains have either been cancelled or revised, and disruption is expected until midday.

Train tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach East Buses via any reasonable route.

Kirkcaldy station

Two replacement buses have also been requested at Kirkcaldy

