Residents affected by Loch Road closure asked to get in touch

A Kirkcaldy councillor is calling on those who were impacted by the 15-week Loch Road closure to get in touch with their views and experiences ahead of the issue being scrutinised by the Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning & Transportation Committee in September.

Cllr Kathleen Leslie said: “I will be able to address the committee for 10 minutes. Having already spoken to a number of residents and local businesses, I am very keen to receive more feedback on the impact of this closure.

“Therefore, if anyone would like to submit a comment, which can be anonymous, then please do get in touch.”

Cllr Leslie can be contacted on cllr.kathleen.leslie@fife.gov.uk.