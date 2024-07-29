Residents’ concerns over north-east Fife bus service changes spark call for answers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two bus companies and Fife Council have come under pressure to answer residents’ concerns over plans to make changes to services in north-east Fife.

Last month, Stagecoach announced that the 36 service between Perth and Glenrothes would be withdrawn from August 19. In a letter to Willie Rennie MSP, the company said it would put in place an alternative service via Newburgh and Cupar. Now, Fife Council has also proposed amended and new services to be operated by Moffat and Williamson, with the aim of continuing connections to Glenrothes and Newburgh with onward connecting travel to Perth.

Mr Rennie has gathered over 50 responses from constituents. Concerns include the inconvenience for those travelling between Perth and Glenrothes via the Howe of Fife who will now have to change buses at Newburgh. There were also concerns that the connection won’t work in practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are worries that Freuchie and Balfarg will lose out under the new proposals, which will cause problems for some people travelling to work, and the Flexi Go on demand service replacing the regular bus service from Auchtermuchty and Kinross represents a further dilution and will require booking in advance.

Bus services in north-east Fife face a shake up

Mr Rennie said: “Bus services are vital for local people, especially in rural areas of North East Fife. Without a convenient, reliable and accessible service people will miss out on opportunities, including to work and study. I was disappointed that Stagecoach decided to withdraw the 36, especially given that the route was viable before the pandemic. I am glad that Fife Council is planning to maintain the connection to Glenrothes, but there is also concern about these changes.

“I would like Fife Council, Stagecoach and Moffat and Williamson to address the concerns which constituents have raised with me, including how the connection at Newburgh and ticketing will work, what measures can be put in place for areas losing out under the new proposals, and the status of the Flexi Go service.”