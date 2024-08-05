Residents get a say in survey on council backed vital Fife bus services

A four-week consultation is set to get underway on supported bus routes in Fife - ones that wouldn’t run without Fife Council backing.

These are often on routes or at times when it would cause real issues for communities to be without them. It can be done online at https://www.fife.gov.uk/bussurvey or by post.

The local authority’s roads and transportation services, with transport consultants WSP, are reviewing the bus network, and, earlier this year, funding was made available for the study which will involve analysing the council’s supported bus network, assessing its performance, connectivity, customer needs and value for money.

The council spends just over £6 million a year to support Fife bus services which otherwise wouldn’t be commercially viable for operators to run.

The review will also consider the potential for it to run its own buses and assess whether this offers better value, control, and flexibility along with improved connectivity.

Residents are asked to take a few minutes to complete the survey to help Fife Council know what services people need and rely on to get out and about.

John Mitchell, head of roads and transportation services, said, “Over two million journeys are made around Fife each year on buses that the council pay for, so it’s really important we review them regularly to make sure they’re still meeting people’s needs.

“Many people rely on bus services to get to work, college, health appointments and to access shopping and leisure facilities. I encourage everyone to have their say by completing the survey. It’s important that we receive as many views from both passengers and non-bus users, as possible. That way, we can make sure we’re providing services that people really need and that they represent good value for money.”

Paper copies of the survey can be collected from Leven, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and St Andrews bus stations or by calling (1592( 583223.