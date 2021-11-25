Residents in Fife village welcome speed limit cut after campaign

Local residents in Auchtermuchty have long been campaigning for the limit on the B936 to be lowered from 30mph to 20mph - particularly as pupils attending Auchtermuchty Primary School cross the road at various locations along that section.

It is also well used by pedestrians and is popular with tourists visiting the memorial to world renowned accordionist Sir Jimmy Shand.

In response to concerns, campaign group Auchtermuchty Community Action on Speed (ACAS) was formed and has had a series of meetings and communications with Fife Council over the years asking for appropriate measures to be introduced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic Lisa Ferguson

With that in mind, councillors on the north east Fife area committee have now agreed to promote a 20mph speed on the B936 from the existing 30/40mph gateway on Newburgh Road to A91 Cupar Road.

That encompasses Newburgh Road, Distillery Street and Burnside.

Councillor David McDiarmid, who represents the Howe of Fife and Tay Coast, said he was fully behind the proposal, but questioned the consistency of approach across the region.

“We’ve been calling for a 20mph in Falkland for the last 10 years and nothing has happened,” he stressed.

“I’m glad the primary school is mentioned here, because the primary school in Falkland sits on the Pleasance and I’m flummoxed there that there are 20mph limits in some places and they are totally ignored in others.”

Committee chair Donald Lothian said that issue was a matter for elsewhere and sought to focus on the Auchtermuchty proposal at hand.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.