Restrictions being sought for parking at Kirkcaldy housing development

Waiting restrictions could be introduced at a housing scheme at Kirkcaldy harbour to maintain access for emergency and other vehicles.

The access road to Williamson’s Quay off the Esplanade is currently being used by motorists who are parking on both sides.

And, following concerns raised by the local tenants and residents association, councillors on the Kirkcaldy area committee have agreed that a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) be promoted to introduce restrictions and also to create two disabled parking bays at the east end of the High Street.

A site visit showed that there would be problems gaining access to the flats for both emergency and service vehicles when cars are parked along both sides.

And councillors were told that introducing the restrictions would also remove the safety risk to pedestrians caused by vehicles parking either partially or fully on the footpath.

Councillor Rod Kavanagh, who is a member of the residents’ association, said the parking problem had been an issue for some time and was mainly caused by visitors, not residents.

He said that an ambulance had experienced difficulty getting to a casualty during a recent incident at the flats, while a resident who requires to take her husband out in a wheelchair and other elderly people living in the flats also had problems because vehicles parked over the dropped kerb.

Councillors agreed unanimously to the promotion of the TRO and to report back to the committee on its progress.